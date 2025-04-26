Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,777 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,008,551 shares of company stock valued at $150,905,868. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTH. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

