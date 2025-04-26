Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,579 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of MSG Entertainment worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at MSG Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. The trade was a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSGE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

