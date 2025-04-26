Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,025 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Bristow Group worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at $104,299,923.75. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.