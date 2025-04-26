Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,997 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Forward Air worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $444.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

