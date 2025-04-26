Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,239 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

