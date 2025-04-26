Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,088 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 893,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 380,392 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 372,443 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 335,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 million, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

