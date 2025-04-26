Legal & General Group Plc Sells 925 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

