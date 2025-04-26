Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

