Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 19,416.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

