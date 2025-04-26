Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

