Loop Capital Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $44.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.