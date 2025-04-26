LPL Financial LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,652,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.