LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

