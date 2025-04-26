LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Jumia Technologies ( NYSE:JMIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 174.93% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

