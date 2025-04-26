Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 32.9% during the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

