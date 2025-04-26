Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

