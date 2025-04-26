Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 106,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 63,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Metalpha Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Get Metalpha Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.