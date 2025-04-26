Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 47,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 509,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Mobix Labs Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.17.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 866.93% and a negative net margin of 437.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

In other Mobix Labs news, Director James J. Peterson sold 146,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $152,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,196.96. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,965 shares of company stock valued at $198,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 788,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 758,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobix Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

