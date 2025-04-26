Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 329,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,259,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 481,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,579,000 after acquiring an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

