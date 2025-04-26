Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Shares Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 51,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Montana Technologies Trading Down 12.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

