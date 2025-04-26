Morgan Stanley Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $14.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $450,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 840.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
