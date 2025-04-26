Morgan Stanley Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $14.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $450,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 840.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.