Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

