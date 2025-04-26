Morgan Stanley Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $160.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,978,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

