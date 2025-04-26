Mullen Group FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.81 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.15.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 2,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.