NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 589,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,248,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.03.

NaaS Technology shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

NaaS Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

