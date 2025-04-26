NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 589,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,248,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 17.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.03.
NaaS Technology shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.