National Bank Financial Estimates Hydro One FY2025 Earnings

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.
TSE:H opened at C$51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The firm has a market cap of C$30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$37.87 and a 12-month high of C$51.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.3142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
