Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

