Northland Capmk Boosts Earnings Estimates for Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Union in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Western Union has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 80.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

