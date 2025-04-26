Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Office REIT news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ONL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

