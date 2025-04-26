ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE IX opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.