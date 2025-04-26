Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
Pacific Drilling Stock Down 15.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Pacific Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
