Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $12.21 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

