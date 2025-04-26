Piper Sandler Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $79.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,143,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.