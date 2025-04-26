Piper Sandler Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In other news, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $248,333.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,492.42. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

