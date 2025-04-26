Piper Sandler Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $141.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

WTFC stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.