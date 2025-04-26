Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

