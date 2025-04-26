Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

