Plan Group Financial LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.