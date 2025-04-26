Potentia Wealth Invests $1.76 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Potentia Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

