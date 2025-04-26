Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

