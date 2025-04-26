Promising Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – April 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Micron Technology, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves producing or distributing capital goods and services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation, and related infrastructure—think machinery, aerospace, railroads, logistics, and industrial conglomerates. Because demand for these products typically rises and falls with broader economic activity, industrial stocks are considered cyclical and are closely watched as indicators of economic health and capital-spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.25. 58,192,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,054,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $821.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.09, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $157.51 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,214,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,215,658. The company has a market capitalization of $882.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded up $10.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.78. 9,850,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,512. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.91. 13,511,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,216,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.68. 1,804,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Recommended Stories