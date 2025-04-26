ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $16.79. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 1,615 shares trading hands.
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.
About ProShares Short SmallCap600
ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
