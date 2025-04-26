Q3 EPS Estimate for Insteel Industries Lifted by Analyst

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Insteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Insteel Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

IIIN opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $641.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

