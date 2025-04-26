QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

QS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

