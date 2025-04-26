Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $178.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

