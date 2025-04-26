RemeGen (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Trading Up 148% – Should You Buy?

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was up 148% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

RemeGen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

