Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 100,100 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 145,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,246 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

