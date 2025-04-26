Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 152,600 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 209.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 184,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ProPetro by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

PUMP stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

