Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 170,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.