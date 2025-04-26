Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $915.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $1,003.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $935.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.57.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

